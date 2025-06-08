Gleason Group Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,500. This trade represents a 33.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 870,721 shares of company stock worth $286,248,728. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.27.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $295.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.56. The stock has a market cap of $950.63 billion, a PE ratio of 144.68, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

