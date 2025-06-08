Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 304,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,924,000 after buying an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $550.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.