Flagship Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

IWF opened at $407.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $371.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

