Automotive Stocks To Follow Now – June 8th

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Micron Technology are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacturing, sales and servicing of motor vehicles and their components. This category includes major automakers, parts suppliers and ancillary service providers whose financial performance typically reflects consumer demand trends, technological innovation (such as electric and autonomous vehicles), and broader economic conditions. Investors follow automotive stocks to gain exposure to industry shifts and potential growth driven by regulatory changes, supply-chain developments and evolving mobility preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $10.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.14. The company had a trading volume of 163,425,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,864,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.63 billion, a PE ratio of 144.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.72. 153,523,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,603,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.56. 20,687,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,633,876. Micron Technology has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

