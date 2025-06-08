Griffith & Werner Inc. Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Griffith & Werner Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Griffith & Werner Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in American Express by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 349,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $103,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,982 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Express by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Baird R W raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

Shares of AXP opened at $302.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.10. American Express has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $326.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

