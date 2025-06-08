Compass Planning Associates Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Compass Planning Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 55.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Compass Planning Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Compass Planning Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,680,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,133,000 after purchasing an additional 178,595 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

VUG opened at $421.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $418.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $383.72 and a 200 day moving average of $399.94.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.