Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53,507.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 43,341 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 599,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,072,000 after buying an additional 40,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

