ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,322,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $200.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

