One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Has $751,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,233,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director John H. Noseworthy purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $312.16 per share, with a total value of $93,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,626.08. This trade represents a 5.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $303.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.03 and a 200-day moving average of $483.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.