Abacus Planning Group Inc. Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,480 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Avion Wealth increased its position in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.91.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $93.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

