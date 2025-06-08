Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush set a $500.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler set a $400.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.27.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,500. The trade was a 33.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 870,721 shares of company stock valued at $286,248,728 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $295.14 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $950.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.17 and a 200-day moving average of $333.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

