Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Ariston Services Group grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $232.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

