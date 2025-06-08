Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 6.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 17.4% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 2,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.7% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of QQQ opened at $529.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.87. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.