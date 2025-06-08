Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,176,000 after acquiring an additional 294,848 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $61.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

