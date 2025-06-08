Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $295.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

