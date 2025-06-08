Top Video Game Stocks To Follow Now – June 5th

Walmart, Five Below, Take-Two Interactive Software, Target, and TKO Group are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve developing, publishing or distributing video games, manufacturing gaming hardware, or providing related services. By buying and selling these shares, investors gain exposure to the gaming industry’s revenue streams—such as game sales, in-game purchases and licensing deals. The performance of video game stocks typically hinges on factors like major game releases, technological innovations and shifting consumer trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $98.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,659,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,853,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $784.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.67. Walmart has a one year low of $65.64 and a one year high of $105.30.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.23. 4,644,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,418. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.25. Five Below has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $138.37.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.73. 1,220,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,604. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.37. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $240.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,352. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.52. 370,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of -400.86 and a beta of 0.73. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.76 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09.

