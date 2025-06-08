Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $274.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $271.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

