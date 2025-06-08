Clean Yield Group Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,249,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,297,426,000 after purchasing an additional 196,864 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,430,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,905,812,000 after acquiring an additional 104,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,075,540,000 after acquiring an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $3,149,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,910,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,034,107,000 after acquiring an additional 455,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.30.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. This represents a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $401.99 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $390.50 and a one year high of $627.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $420.74 and a 200 day moving average of $495.81. The company has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.11 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

