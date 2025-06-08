Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $83.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.35. The stock has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

