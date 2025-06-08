Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after buying an additional 110,432 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,390 shares of company stock worth $170,509,439. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,220.00 target price (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,149.91.

Netflix Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,241.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $528.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,087.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $988.53. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,262.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

