Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after buying an additional 110,432 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Netflix
In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,390 shares of company stock worth $170,509,439. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX
Netflix Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of NFLX opened at $1,241.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $528.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,087.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $988.53. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,262.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Netflix
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Oversold Stocks Flashing Bullish Reversal Signals
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- With Novo Nordisk’s CEO Out, Wall Street Wants an American Leader
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.