UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,906 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $41,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 8.9% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in McDonald’s by 23.6% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $307.44 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.66. The firm has a market cap of $219.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.96.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

