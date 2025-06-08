Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 3,883 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 20.6% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $550.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
