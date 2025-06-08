iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,519 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,116,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,901,000 after acquiring an additional 121,209 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,166,000 after buying an additional 38,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GGM Financials LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 19.6%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.59. The firm has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.35.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

