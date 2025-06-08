Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $200.45 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.41.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

