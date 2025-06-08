Global Wealth Management LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Global Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.2% of Global Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Global Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $305.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $212.12 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.64.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

