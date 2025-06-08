Wynn Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $435,786,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $228.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.