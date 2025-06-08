JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Decreased by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 11.3% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $21,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,461,000 after buying an additional 2,937,124 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,457,000 after buying an additional 2,048,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $91,006,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

