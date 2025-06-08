Solar Stocks Worth Watching – June 5th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Constellation Energy, GE Vernova, and Vistra are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the development, manufacturing or installation of solar energy technologies. Investors buy and sell these equities to gain exposure to the growth and profitability of the solar power industry. Prices of solar stocks can fluctuate based on factors such as government policy incentives, technological advances and energy market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $30.94 on Thursday, reaching $301.11. The stock had a trading volume of 136,995,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,563,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $969.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $488.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,410,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,498. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.54. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $403.33 and a 52 week high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ CEG traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.85. 2,421,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,052. The firm has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Energy has a 1-year low of $155.60 and a 1-year high of $352.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded down $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $485.85. 1,185,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,993. The company has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $500.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.16. 2,399,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,418,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Vistra has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Further Reading