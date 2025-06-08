Lpwm LLC Has $14.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lpwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 19.6%

BATS IEFA opened at $83.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $83.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. The company has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.