Wynn Capital LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.2% of Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $189.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $335.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

