Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 1,818 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.27.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $295.14 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $950.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Joseph Gebbia purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $256.31 per share, with a total value of $1,025,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,690.41. This trade represents a 3,603.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,721 shares of company stock valued at $286,248,728 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

