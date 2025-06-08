NavPoint Financial Inc. Sells 846 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NavPoint Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.9% of NavPoint Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,458,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,957,000 after purchasing an additional 190,078 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 16,822,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,406,000 after purchasing an additional 657,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 52,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

