Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 16.1% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 70,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $174.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $487.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.20 and a 200-day moving average of $160.46. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

