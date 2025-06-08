Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $966,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $550.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $514.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

