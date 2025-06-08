iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

IVV opened at $602.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $561.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

