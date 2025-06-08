Kennebec Savings Bank Sells 1,058 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kennebec Savings Bank decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 479.9% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,569,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $397,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.76. The company has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

