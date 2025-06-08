PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Reduced by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.1% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $2,729,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $589,307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,193 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $221,297,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $130.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

