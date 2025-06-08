KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $267.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $295.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.25.

Broadcom Trading Down 5.0%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $246.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $265.43. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 201.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.73 and a 200-day moving average of $206.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

