Space Stocks To Follow Now – June 7th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Aerospace, Boeing, and Airbnb are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves space-related activities—such as satellite manufacturing and operations, launch services, space exploration technologies, and emerging markets like space tourism. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the commercial space economy and its potential for growth driven by government contracts, private-sector innovation, and increasing demand for orbital infrastructure and services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $5.47 on Friday, reaching $173.68. 35,701,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,162,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.35. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $5.20 on Friday, reaching $493.94. 3,928,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,923. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $403.33 and a 12 month high of $542.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $513.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,792,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,424. The company has a market capitalization of $272.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $257.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,069,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215,997. The company has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $215.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Shares of ABNB traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,960,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,332. The company has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Featured Stories