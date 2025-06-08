Abacus Planning Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar
Caterpillar Stock Performance
CAT stock opened at $353.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.69. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.