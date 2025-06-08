Gold Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 8th

Robinhood Markets, Newmont, Coca-Cola, Agnico Eagle Mines, and Cadence Design Systems are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are equity shares of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, processing or trading of gold. Their market value tends to track movements in the price of gold, while also reflecting company-specific factors like production costs, reserves and geopolitical or operational risks. Investors often use them for leveraged exposure to changes in gold prices and the broader metals sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $74.88. 61,705,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,951,360. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $77.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $52.36. 13,344,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,238,189. Newmont has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $71.37. 9,519,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,820,235. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60. The company has a market cap of $307.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

NYSE AEM traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,703. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $126.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.22. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,840. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.40. The company has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

