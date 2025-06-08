Best Metaverse Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 8th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and PowerUp Acquisition are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, support or invest in virtual 3D environments and related technologies—such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), 3D digital platforms and blockchain-based assets. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the anticipated growth of online immersive worlds where users interact, trade digital goods and engage in social or economic activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,523,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,603,184. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Accenture stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.49. 2,308,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,076. Accenture has a 12 month low of $275.01 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.73. 635,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.75.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of NYSE:SKM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. SK Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

Shares of PowerUp Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,609,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064. PowerUp Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.

