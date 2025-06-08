Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Hickory Point Bank & Trust

Hickory Point Bank & Trust grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,249,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,297,426,000 after acquiring an additional 196,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,430,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 104,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,075,540,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $3,149,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,910,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,034,107,000 after buying an additional 455,004 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.30.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,736.32. This represents a 25.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $401.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.50 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

