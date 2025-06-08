Greenspring Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,273,227,000 after acquiring an additional 456,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,857,662,000 after acquiring an additional 349,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,901,000 after acquiring an additional 157,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,968,228,000 after acquiring an additional 202,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,823,000 after acquiring an additional 402,405 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $407.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

