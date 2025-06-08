Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $590.03 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $591.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $547.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.93. The company has a market capitalization of $537.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.

View Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,067. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.