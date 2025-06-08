Hickory Point Bank & Trust Has $272,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $307.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.29 and its 200 day moving average is $302.66. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $219.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.96.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

