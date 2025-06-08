Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $367.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $365.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.62.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

