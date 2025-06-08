Promising Industrial Stocks To Watch Now – June 8th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies involved in the production and distribution of goods used in construction, manufacturing, transportation and related infrastructure. These firms typically include manufacturers of machinery, aerospace and defense contractors, and providers of industrial services. Investors often view industrial stocks as indicators of economic health, since their performance tends to rise and fall with overall business activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $10.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,425,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,864,507. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $950.63 billion, a PE ratio of 144.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.56.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $12.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,055,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,051,491. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 201.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.52.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,687,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,633,876. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.13.

