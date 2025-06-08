Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after purchasing an additional 511,022 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,202,879,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $550.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $514.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
