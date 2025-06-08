Promising Music Stocks To Watch Now – June 8th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, Live Nation Entertainment, and Winmark are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the creation, distribution, or monetization of music—such as record labels, music streaming platforms, instrument manufacturers, and concert promoters. Investors buy and sell these stocks on stock exchanges, hoping to profit from the music industry’s revenue growth, changing consumer tastes, and technological innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.92. 46,477,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,154,463. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.17 and its 200-day moving average is $224.15. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.57. The company had a trading volume of 39,746,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,160,042. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,718,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,045,347. The company has a market capitalization of $285.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $712.24. The company had a trading volume of 936,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,034. The company has a market capitalization of $145.80 billion, a PE ratio of 119.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $612.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.90. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $717.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,786,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031,892. The company has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $118.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.29. 3,829,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,913. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYV

Winmark (WINA)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Winmark stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $432.26. 947,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,523. Winmark has a 52 week low of $295.79 and a 52 week high of $436.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WINA

Recommended Stories